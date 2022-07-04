Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.46 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 288,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.