Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$2,011,593.96 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,443. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.42. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

