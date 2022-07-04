Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $51.36 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $51.36 or 0.00259605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $450.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029826 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,646,769 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

