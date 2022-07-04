Litentry (LIT) Tops One Day Volume of $31.02 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Litentry has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Litentry has a total market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Litentry Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

