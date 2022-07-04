LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in LKQ by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

