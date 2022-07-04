Locus Chain Market Capitalization Tops $68.10 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $68.10 million and $2.80 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

