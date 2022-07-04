Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LTRY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.16. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

