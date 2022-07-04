Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,986. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

