Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.29. 1,047,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,720,609. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

