Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $280.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,929. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

