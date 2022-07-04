Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Illumina stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.04. 41,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,206. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

