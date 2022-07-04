Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

WFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.92. 1,058,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,246,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.