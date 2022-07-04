Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $258.40. 45,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

