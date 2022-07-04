Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.57. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.