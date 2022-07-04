Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

