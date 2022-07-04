Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

LMT stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.