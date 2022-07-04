LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,506 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.