LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LSLPF remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

