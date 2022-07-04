LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS LSLPF remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.