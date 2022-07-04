Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,120,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after buying an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lufax by 13,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Lufax by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after buying an additional 976,979 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

LU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. 385,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

