Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE MG opened at C$70.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$69.10 and a 12 month high of C$117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$20.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.