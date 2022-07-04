Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 172,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,117. Majic Wheels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)
