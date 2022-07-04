Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 172,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,117. Majic Wheels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.