Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDT. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

