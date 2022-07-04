Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.