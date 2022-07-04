Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

MRNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,018. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.