MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.