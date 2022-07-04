Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $435.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.47.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

