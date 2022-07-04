McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $85.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

