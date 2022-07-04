Medicalchain (MTN) Market Capitalization Tops $614,472.48

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $614,472.48 and $72.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

