MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

