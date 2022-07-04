MEET.ONE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $118.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00149886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00082316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015391 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

