Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

