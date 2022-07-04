Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $555.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $783,200.39 and $555.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

