Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 31,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($93.62) to €89.00 ($94.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.72.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

