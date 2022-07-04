Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 364,900 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

MLAB stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.87. 856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.88. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $135,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $1,636,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

