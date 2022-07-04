Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.03. 1,269,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

