Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.01) to GBX 77 ($0.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.79.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

