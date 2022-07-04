Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske lowered Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS MTSAF remained flat at $$12.75 during trading on Monday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

