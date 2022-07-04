Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

