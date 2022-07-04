Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

