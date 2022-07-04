MiL.k Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

