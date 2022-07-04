Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MITFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 56,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

