Mizuho Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $215.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.24.

V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

