Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 816,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,571.0 days.

Shares of GRWXF stock remained flat at $$6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

