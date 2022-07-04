Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $499.86 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $195,247.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $499.86 or 0.02531784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00259900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

