Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 18500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

