Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $164.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.68. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.