Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,841 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $45.64 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.