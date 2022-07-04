Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

