Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

NYSE ROK opened at $198.71 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average of $262.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

