Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

